Gold prices increase by Rs11,700 in Pakistan

By Our Correspondent
12:28 pm | Feb 7, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices rebounded in Pakistan on Saturday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared b All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs11,700, taking new price to Rs519,462.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs10,030 with new rate settling at Rs445,354.

In international market, the price of the yellow commodity soared by $117, taking the new rate to $4,967.

The silver prices in Pakistan also recorded significant recovery with per tola rate surging by Rs444 to close at Rs8,269.

A day earlier, gold prices witnessed a sharp decline in the local market as the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs 21,400 to settle at Rs 507,762.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 18,347 to Rs 435,324.

The price of silver also recorded a downward trend, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs 1,430 to Rs 7,825, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs 1,226 to Rs 6,708.

Our Correspondent

