Changan Alsvin Prices come down by Rs400,000 in Pakistan; Check updates rates

KARACHI – Good news for auto-buyers as Changan slashed prices across entire Alsvin sedan lineup under its newly announced Celebration Offer. After recent price drop on the Oshan X7, the automaker has now turned its attention to the popular Alsvin.

Changan Alsvin New Price in Pakistan

Changan introduced flat price cut on every Alsvin variant, making sedan affordable.

Variants Old Price New Price Price Cut Alsvin MT Comfort 4,189,000 3,789,000 400,000 Alsvin DCT Lumiere 4,899,000 4,499,000 400,000 Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition 4,999,000 4,599,000 400,000

Despite the aggressive pricing, Changan has yet to clarify whether these reduced rates are permanent or part of a limited-time campaign—adding urgency for potential buyers.

Making the offer even more compelling, Changan is also bundling a Periodic Maintenance Package (PPM) worth PKR 250,000 with its FutureSense variants, applicable to both 5-seater and 7-seater models. The maintenance package remains valid for 2 years or 35,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, and covers all labor costs along with replacement of key consumable parts, including Engine oil and oil filter. Air filter, fuel filter, and AC (cabin) filter, Spark plugs, Coolant and brake/clutch fluid and Front brake pads and rear brake shoes.

With steep price cuts and comprehensive service package rolled into one, Changan’s latest move is being seen as a major challenge to competitors in the compact sedan segment. For buyers, it’s not just about lower upfront cost—but also significant savings on maintenance during the early years of ownership.