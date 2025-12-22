Changan’s AVATR 11 is here in Pakistan; Check Price, Specs, Range, and Comparison

ISLAMABAD – Another edition in Pakistan Electric Vehicles as electric SUV AVATR 11 is finally here. From its modern looks to high tech performance, boasting a 116.79 kWh battery for up to 680 km of range, this EV is challenging rivals like the Zeekr 7X and redefining what a high-end electric SUV can be in Pakistan.

Changan revealed its ultra-luxury EV brand, AVATR, debuting the flagship model 11. This isn’t just another electric SUV; the AVATR 11 is a statement in performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

AVATR 11 is packed with massive 116.79 kWh battery, delivering staggering 680 km of range (NEDC) or 578 km under WLTP standard. Long trips? No problem. A one-way drive from Lahore to Islamabad can easily be done on a single charge. AVATR 11 is not just about range as Tech enthusiasts will be thrilled with Level 2 ADAS, parking assist, reverse assist, and Huawei’s proprietary DriveONE iTRACK 800V system, which can add 200 km of range in just 10 minutes at compatible chargers.

AVATR 11 Price

In internatioanl market, the car costs $39,000 – 61,060 which is around 11 million crore for basic model in Pakistani market. In South Asian nation the car is expected to be in range of 13-15 million.

Specs

AVATR 11 comes witrh Nappa leather seats with heating, ventilation, massage, memory function, and 4-way lumbar support redefine comfort. The cabin boasts three state-of-the-art screens and a 25-speaker Meridian audio system.

The rear-wheel-drive AVATR 11 produces 308 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque, offering a thrilling yet smooth drive. Every design detail, from the sleek exterior to the ultra-luxurious interior, was overseen by Nader Faghihzadeh, an Iranian-German designer who helped shape BMW’s 6 and 7 Series.

AVATR 11 Comparison

Specs AVATR 11 Zeekr 7X Li Auto i8 NIO EC7 Battery Capacity 116.79 kWh ~100 kWh ~90–97.8 kWh 75–150 kWh Range (WLTP/Equivalent) ~578 km WLTP ~543–615 km WLTP ~670–720 km CLTC ~490–940 km CLTC Power 308 hp (RWD) ~416–637 hp ~536 hp Up to ~644 hp 0–100 km/h Not revealed ~3.8 s ~4.5 s ~3.8 s Charging Speed 800 V architecture, fast charging (200 km in ~10 min) Up to ~420 kW DC fast charging 5 C ultra‑fast charging DC fast charging varies by battery pack Seating 5 5 6 5 Key Interior Tech Triple screens, Meridian audio, high‑luxury trims Big screens, premium audio, advanced ADAS Dual large displays, premium seating Battery swap tech + high‑end infotainment

AVATR 11’s main competitor in the premium electric SUV segment is the Zeekr 7X, but with its combination of luxury, range, and groundbreaking technology, the 11 stakes a claim as one of the most impressive EVs to hit Pakistan.

With AVATR, Changan is proving that luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology can come together in a single, breathtaking package. Pakistan’s roads may never be the same again.