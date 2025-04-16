Good News for EV lovers; GuGo Box gets Rs10lac Price Cut in Pakistan

KARACHI –Pakistan’s most affordable Electric Vehicle just got cheaper as the company slashed prices by Rs10lac.

GuGo Motors announced new prices of its GuGo Box EV, making it even more affordable for consumers. The price reduction, announced just two months after its launch, further cements the GuGo Box as one of the most budget-friendly EVs in the country.

GuGo Box New Price

Variant Old Price New Price Price Cut Box E1 Eco 6,700,000 5,650,000 1,050,000 Box E2 Plus 7,300,000 6,250,000 1,050,000 Box E3 Premium 7,700,000 6,650,000 1,050,000

The price drop positions GuGo Box as go-to option for budget-conscious buyers looking to switch to electric vehicles.

GuGo Motors is challenging its competitors, including the recently introduced DongFeng Box EV, offering a more affordable alternative in the fast-growing EV market.

The car is backed by a 70kW front-mounted permanent magnet motor and are equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for impressive range: E1 offers 330 km range on a 31.4 kWh LFP battery while E2 & E3: 430 km range on a 42.3 kWh LFP battery.

With a stylish exterior, comfortable interiors, and advanced safety features—including ADAS in the top variant—the car offers great value. Bookings are open and the company will start deliveries later this month.

The limited-time offer is generating strong interest among budget-conscious, eco-friendly buyers.