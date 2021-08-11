In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secy expresses interest in improving Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

A press release issued by the Pentagon cited that Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn country. The two also discussed mutual goals of security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the statement further added that “Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defence relationship more broadly”.

The US defence secretary also shared the development on Twitter where he expressed his interest in continuing to improve the relationship between the two sides.

Earlier today, I spoke with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa. We discussed our mutual interest in regional stability, and I reiterated my desire to continue improving the important U.S. – Pakistan relationship. pic.twitter.com/RzVAM6qqhW — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 9, 2021

The development comes at a time when the insurgents seize six provincial capitals within days, and US President Biden standing firm on a troop’s withdrawal with limited options appearing to be on the table to reverse the Taliban momentum.

Earlier, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said “Pakistan and the United States needed to work more closely amid evolving situation in war raged country. No other nation can work on shared threats in the region other than Pakistan and the US, like instability in Afghanistan”.

On Monday, the Pentagon had said that the US was having a dialogue with Pakistan over the alleged presence of safe havens for terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border, which it said were the sources of instability and insecurity in the region.

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby stressed on the neighbours of Afghanistan to refrain from actions that jeopardize regional security. Expressing the resolve to continue Washington’s support to the Afghan government, the Pentagon spokesperson said the US will continue to provide aerial support to the Afghan Air Force whenever it is needed.