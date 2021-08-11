COVAX facility delivers another consignment of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday received another 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine under the COVAX facility, as the country hopes to further boost its mass immunization drive.

Reports quoting sources said a foreign airlines flight carrying one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine landed in the country’s federal capital.

The first batch of China’s #Sinopharm #COVID19 vaccine under #COVAX distribution program, which contains nearly 1 million doses, arrived in Islamabad International Airport, #Pakistan on early Wednesday local time. pic.twitter.com/W1PZcKB27r — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) August 11, 2021

The vaccine consignment has been shifted to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from the airport, per reports.

Reports quoting officials said China has provided 10 million doses of Sinopharm to COVAX vaccine alliance while a shipment of overall 6.1 million doses of Sinopharm will be handed over to Pakistan in the ongoing week - under the COVAX programme.

The worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines has provided around 8 million doses of Covid vaccines to Pakistan.

Earlier, the officials received 5.5 million doses of Moderna, 2.5 million doses of Astra Zeneca, and 100,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX platform while this is for the first time that Pakistan will be receiving Sinopharm vaccine under COVAX.

Meanwhile, the COVID vaccination tally in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day and at least 39,712,007 persons have been inoculated against the novel disease.

As the South Asian country has been a member of the COVAX international vaccine platform, which will provide free vaccines for its 20 percent population.