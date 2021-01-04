'A blessing from Allah' – Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti receives coronavirus vaccine (VIDEO)

RIYADH – Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a report, the grand mufti termed the vaccine as "a blessing from Allah". Sheikh also advised all citizens to get the vaccination in the program initiated by the Kingdom.

????| مفتي المملكة يتلقى #لقاح_كورونا . ... ويؤكد: "اللقاح نعمة من نعم الله" pic.twitter.com/AMXXXjApWL — عناد العتيبي ???????? (@ENAD_Alotaibi) January 2, 2021

Saudi Arabia has launched its mass vaccination campaign on December 17. It became the first country in the Middle East to get the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Earlier on December 26, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives ... 11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020 RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on ...

A total of 363,155 people have contracted the disease in the Kingdom while 6,256 had died of the novel disease so far.

Saudi Arabia has also lifted the travel ban imposed in wake of the mutated type of Covid-19 in a number of countries.