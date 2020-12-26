Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (VIDEO)
RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, SPA reported.

The Crown Prince got vaccinated as part of the national vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health.

Vaccination points are reported to have been set up throughout the Kingdom and at least 50,000 people registered to be immunised after Health Minister urged residents to sign up for the vaccine.

KSA Health Ministry said it hoped to have enough vaccine to immunised 70 percent of the population by the end of 2021.

Earlier, the kingdom had closed its borders and suspended commercial flights over fears of a new mutation of Covid strain.

