Pakistan records decline in Covid-19 with 901 new cases in a day
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 27 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 901 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,211 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 954,743.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,347 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 900,291 As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,241, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.02 percent.

At least 335,555 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,796 in Punjab 137,628 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,565 in Islamabad, 27,003 in Balochistan, 20,212 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,984 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,721 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,410 in Sindh, 4,304 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,544 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,416,394 since the first case was reported.

