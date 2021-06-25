‘Pakistan to produce its own Covid vaccine soon’
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan will soon produce its own coronavirus vaccine, said University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Profession Dr Tahir Yaqub.
Dr Tahir said that the UVAS conducted an experiment in this regard. A rabbit has been injected with the coronavirus vaccine, he added.
“We are waiting for the results of the first vaccine. The second experiment will be carried out on a monkey,” he added.
Talking to a private TV channel, Dr Tahir said Pakistan would be able to produce its own coronavirus vaccine soon.
A presentation in this regard was given by the UAVS officials to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who had agreed to allocate a fund of Rs100 million for the preparation of the COVID vaccine.
“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,” the Director of the UVAS, Dr Tahir said, adding that the university had all necessary arrangements needed for its preparation.
'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture ... 06:24 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully developed another 900,000 doses of anti-COVID ...
- Pakistan slaps tax on mobile phone calls lasting more than 5 minutes03:30 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
-
-
- ‘Pakistan to produce its own Covid vaccine soon’01:44 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Rizwan named captain of PSL 6 team of the tournament01:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
-
- Feroze Khan all smiles as he poses with viral aeronautical engineer07:41 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Deepika Padukone's comment on husband's post winning hearts11:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021