‘Pakistan to produce its own Covid vaccine soon’

LAHORE – Pakistan will soon produce its own coronavirus vaccine, said University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Profession Dr Tahir Yaqub.

Dr Tahir said that the UVAS conducted an experiment in this regard. A rabbit has been injected with the coronavirus vaccine, he added.

“We are waiting for the results of the first vaccine. The second experiment will be carried out on a monkey,” he added.

Talking to a private TV channel, Dr Tahir said Pakistan would be able to produce its own coronavirus vaccine soon.

A presentation in this regard was given by the UAVS officials to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who had agreed to allocate a fund of Rs100 million for the preparation of the COVID vaccine.

“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,” the Director of the UVAS, Dr Tahir said, adding that the university had all necessary arrangements needed for its preparation.