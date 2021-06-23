'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture another 900,000 doses homemade Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully developed another 900,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine named PakVac.

NIH officials said that more than 200,000 jabs have been sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for approval, adding that the vaccine will be administered to citizens after the approval.

PakVac, single-dose vaccine, is produced from raw material imported from China’s CanSino after mixing it with some certain ingredients.

Officials said that the second consignment was completely produced by Pakistani staff. Previously, Chinese experts had provided technical assistance to develop the first tranche of the vaccine.

Currently, the NIH is producing 50,000 doses in a day. However the capacity will be increased to 100,000 from next month.