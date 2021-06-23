'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture another 900,000 doses homemade Covid vaccine

06:24 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
'PakVac' – Pakistani experts manufacture another 900,000 doses homemade Covid vaccine
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully developed another 900,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine named PakVac.

NIH officials said that more than 200,000 jabs have been sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for approval, adding that the vaccine will be administered to citizens after the approval.

PakVac, single-dose vaccine, is produced from raw material imported from China’s CanSino after mixing it with some certain ingredients.

Officials said that the second consignment was completely produced by Pakistani staff. Previously, Chinese experts had provided technical assistance to develop the first tranche of the vaccine.

Currently, the NIH is producing 50,000 doses in a day. However the capacity will be increased to 100,000 from next month.

'PakVac' – Pakistan launches first homemade ... 06:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday launched locally-produced single dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘PakVac’ amid the ...

More From This Category
Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have ...
06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gears up to host Russian President Putin
05:37 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
‘I don’t have big belly,’ Abdul Qavi ...
04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to mortgage airports, motorways to issue ...
03:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
PM Imran chairs special meeting of National ...
03:19 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, ...
02:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘I don’t have big belly,’ Abdul Qavi responds to his viral leaked video
04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr