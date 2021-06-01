‘PakVac’ – Pakistan’s first homemade Covid vaccine set to launch today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s locally-produced single dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘PakVac’ will be available for nationwide vaccination from today.
Reports in local media suggest that the launching ceremony will be held at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the federal capital at 4:30 pm.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan and other officials of the NIH will attend the formal launch of PakVac which will be handed over to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Pakistan.
The vaccine has been manufactured by the Ministry of Health with the help of China’s Cansino Bio after rigorous quality control checks. The vaccine will be supplied to the federal and provincial governments by the EPI, reports cited.
‘PakVac’ – Pakistan’s first ever COVID-19 ... 10:22 PM | 25 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has locally manufactured doses of vaccine against COVID-19 with the help of China’s ...
The concentrate of the vaccine was provided by Chinese officials while the next consignment of the vaccine will be produced by Pakistani experts.
A total of 124,000 CanSino shots have been developed in the first phase, the sources at the Ministry of National Health said.
Pakistan approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for ... 10:44 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Monday approved the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ...
