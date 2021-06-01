Pakistan approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Monday approved the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.

Reports in local media cited that the registration board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has granted permission of use under section VII of the Drug Act 1976.

According to the officials of the country’s top drug regulators, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to people with low immunity, aspiring Hajj pilgrims, and pregnant women.

On Friday, Pakistan has received over 100,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme. The shipment of Pfizer is the second consignment of vaccines received by Pakistan via the COVAX facility.

Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine had arrived in the country in the first stock of doses supplied under COVAX.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the sixth vaccine for expediting the mass vaccination in Pakistan. The country is likely to receive consignments of other Covid vaccines in this month with over five million doses.

The South Asian country has so far vaccinated over 7.33 million people since Feb. 2, according to Pakistan's top monitoring body.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 1,771 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest in three weeks taking the total tally to 922,824 across the country.