PM Imran due in Quetta today to inaugurate development projects
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
PM Imran due in Quetta today to inaugurate development projects
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Quetta today (Tuesday) where he will inaugurate a number of development projects.

During the day-long visit to Balochistan, the premier will visit the Command and Staff College and the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Ziarat.

Reports in local media suggest that the weekly cabinet meeting which was scheduled to take place today is postponed due to PM’s visit.

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of ... 02:00 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has arrived in Quetta to meet bereaved families of the Machh ...

Earlier in April, Khan had inaugurated road projects in Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in two ... 10:15 AM | 1 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Four Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries during two separate ...

More From This Category
Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday ...
12:44 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Pakistan approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for ...
10:44 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in two ...
10:15 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with ...
09:15 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
PM Imran, UAE Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties ...
11:52 PM | 31 May, 2021
One dead, two others injured shortly after ...
11:18 PM | 31 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military reality show (VIDEO)
06:25 PM | 31 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr