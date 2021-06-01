PM Imran due in Quetta today to inaugurate development projects

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Quetta today (Tuesday) where he will inaugurate a number of development projects.

During the day-long visit to Balochistan, the premier will visit the Command and Staff College and the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Ziarat.

Reports in local media suggest that the weekly cabinet meeting which was scheduled to take place today is postponed due to PM’s visit.

Earlier in April, Khan had inaugurated road projects in Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.