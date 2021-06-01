Babar Azam gets 'engaged to cousin'
11:44 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
Babar Azam gets 'engaged to cousin'
LAHORE – Pakistani cricket captain and star player Babar Azam has engaged to his paternal cousin, local news channels reported Tuesday.

Reports suggested that the families of Pakistan skipper and his cousin agreed that the two will be married next year.

The 26-year-old reportedly agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter while further details are yet to reveal.

On Monday, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Top ODI batman to tie the knot Turning to his Twitter handle, Azhar Ali invited his massive fan following for an interesting question and answer session where he had some witty replies and fun revelation to his credit.

Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to get married 09:20 PM | 31 May, 2021

Pakistani cricketers Azhar Ali and Babar Azam share a great friendship bond. Being best buddies, Ali wishes that his ...

The cricket buffs were left overjoyed as Azhar Ali took time out of his busy schedule and interacted with the fans.

One user named "BabarAddictor" asked the former Test captain what advice he would give the incumbent skipper.

"Shadi ker lay [Get married],"  while Ali didn't elaborate he was joking or was serious the answer was quite amusing.

