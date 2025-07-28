COMSATS professor comes under fire for telling student to get Laptop through ‘Zakat’

LAHORE – COMSATS Professor Dr. Tayyab Chaudhary sparked outrage for publicly shaming a class student over a laptop, and the ‘insulting session’ went viral.

A storm of anger erupted online after shocking incident in private university where a senior faculty member humiliated student for not bringing laptop to class, and went so far as to insult student’s father in front of dozens of classmates.

The accused Dr. Tayyab Chaudhary is said to have lashed out at the student on June 19, demanding to know why he didn’t have a laptop. Eyewitnesses claim professor forced the student to call his elder brother during the lecture, ordering him to arrange a laptop through Islamic charity usually reserved for poor.

The shocking comments were caught on video by another student in the class, and the clip is all over internet, fueling outrage.

Students body called it humiliating and emotionally damaging for the student involved as Dr Tayyab did not just scold him, he mocked his family’s financial condition and made a spectacle of him in front of everyone.

After the incident, several concerned students approached the university’s faculty and Head of Department to file a formal complaint. To their dismay, their concerns were reportedly dismissed, with staff allegedly saying the teacher may have just been stressed.

Amid uproar, Dr. Chaudhary allegedly retaliated by lowering grades of the entire class, according to students in what is said to be clear case of abuse of power.

Students said this is not first such incident that pur the same professor in bad light as students claim he has history of intimidating, insulting, and humiliating students.

The student body is now demanding independent inquiry, a public apology from accused and immediate action from university officials.

Despite outrage online, COMSATS University made no official statement on matter, despite mounting public pressure.