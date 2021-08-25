Lahore reports five rape cases in single day
Share
LAHORE – Five rape cases were reported to police in Punjab’s capital during the last 24 hours, reflecting a spike in assault incidents.
The FIRs of the incidents have been registered at different police stations across the city.
A suspect named Maqbool allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Johar Town. The case has been registered on the complaint of his wife.
In Bhagatpura area of the city, a mother of four children was allegedly raped while Shahbagh police station has registered the FIR.
A 10-year-old was sexually assaulting by an unidentified person within the limits of Manawan police station.
In the Lory Ada area, a suspect raped a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of job while the Nawankot police arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl on Church Road.
The latest surge in the cases paints a disturbing picture of sexual violence against women in Pakistan.
Tiktoker assaulted by 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan ... 02:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – A woman TikToker, who was assaulted by a charged mob at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, ...
-
- US returns stolen artifacts worth $3.3M to Pakistan07:21 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive for Covid-1906:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s ...06:45 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- realme kicks off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan06:42 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah’s new dance video sets internet on fire06:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal wishes Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday with an adorable ...05:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Photo of Maryam Nawaz dressed up for son’s wedding goes viral05:23 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021