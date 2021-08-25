Lahore reports five rape cases in single day

05:48 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Lahore reports five rape cases in single day
LAHORE – Five rape cases were reported to police in Punjab’s capital during the last 24 hours, reflecting a spike in assault incidents.

The FIRs of the incidents have been registered at different police stations across the city.

A suspect named Maqbool allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Johar Town. The case has been registered on the complaint of his wife.

In Bhagatpura area of the city, a mother of four children was allegedly raped while Shahbagh police station has registered the FIR.

A 10-year-old was sexually assaulting by an unidentified person within the limits of Manawan police station.

In the Lory Ada area, a suspect raped a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of job while the Nawankot police arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl on Church Road.

The latest surge in the cases paints a disturbing picture of sexual violence against women in Pakistan.

