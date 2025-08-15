A Pakistani Schoolgirl builds her own Hello Kitty Land with Temu

For 13-year-old Maryam Fatima from Karachi, Hello Kitty isn’t just a character it’s her long-lasting friend. A devoted fan since childhood, Fatima had long dreamed of turning her bedroom into her very own Hello Kitty theme park a “Hello Kitty Land” where every corner reflected the sweet, comforting world she adored.

But bringing that vision to life wasn’t easy. Fatima’s parents helped her search through local stores and online shops, but nothing matched what she had in mind. That changed when they turned to Temu, the global e-commerce platform, to continue the search. To their surprise, they found page after page of Hello Kitty products far more than they had expected.

From Hello Kitty wall decals to backpacks and organizers, all bearing Hello Kitty’s signature style, the platform offered a surprisingly wide range of authentic Sanrio-licensed items. “It was like visiting the Hello Kitty theme park online,” Fatima said.

Fatima’s love for Hello Kitty is far from unique. Since the character’s creation in 1974, Hello Kitty has become a global icon beloved by children, adults, and celebrities alike. With more than 3.5 million TikTok followers and 27.9 million likes, Hello Kitty’s charm crosses generations and cultures and Fatima is proudly part of that global fandom.

From Bedroom to Dreamland

Fatima’s transformation project started with the most important canvas the wall facing the entrance, the very first thing visitors see. For her, it was the castle gate to her Hello Kitty kingdom.

She decorated it with cascading floral decals and a 3D Hello Kitty centerpiece sticker. Together, they created a soft yet vibrant focal point, instantly setting the tone for her Hello Kitty-themed sanctuary.

Photo credit: Fatima and her family

To bring warmth to her magical space, Fatima added a string of fairy lights, casting a gentle glow each evening. On her side table, a sleek white study lamp and a bouquet of pink tulips, all from Temu, completed the look, giving the room a cozy, Pinterest-worthy charm.

Even when tackling schoolwork, Fatima didn’t want to leave her Hello Kitty world behind. Her desk became a productivity zone and part of her theme park. She added a four-tier organizer, matching Hello Kitty notebooks and pens, and even a tiny Hello Kitty dustbin to keep her creative mess in check.

Photo credit: Fatima and her family

Her favorite piece? A Hello Kitty school bag, not only a daily companion to school but also a proud display item in her room.

Fatima brought the same level of creativity to her dresser, introducing a 24-grid organizer for her accessories and essentials. Even the tiniest details, drawer knobs, wall hooks, and small decor accents, were curated with Hello Kitty in mind. “Every detail had to match,” she smiled. “It’s not just a room. It’s Hello Kitty Land, and I’m the designer!”

Photo credit: Fatima and her family

The end result? A room that doesn’t just look beautiful, it feels magical and personal. For Fatima, this isn’t just a bedroom makeover. It’s her own Hello Kitty Land, a joyful, inspiring space built from imagination, love, and the convenience of shopping with Temu.