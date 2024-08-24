School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of Imam Hussain

RAWALPINDI – Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions within Rawalpindi's Tehsil area will remain closed on Monday, August 26, 2024, for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A.

Pindi Deputy Commissioner’s Office made the announcement to ensure the safety and security of students and staff during the processions in Garrison City.

Students get long weekends as all educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In provincial capital Lahore, there is a local holiday to mark 981st Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, as declared by the Punjab government.

This holiday will be observed in government offices in Lahore, except for the Punjab Civil Secretariat and its Attached Departments and Regional Offices.

In Sindh, all public and private schools will be closed on Monday to observe the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain.