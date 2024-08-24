School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of Imam Hussain

RAWALPINDI – Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions within Rawalpindi's Tehsil area will remain closed on Monday, August 26, 2024, for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A.
Pindi Deputy Commissioner’s Office made the announcement to ensure the safety and security of students and staff during the processions in Garrison City.
Students get long weekends as all educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
In provincial capital Lahore, there is a local holiday to mark 981st Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, as declared by the Punjab government.
This holiday will be observed in government offices in Lahore, except for the Punjab Civil Secretariat and its Attached Departments and Regional Offices.
In Sindh, all public and private schools will be closed on Monday to observe the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
