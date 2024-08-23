Public holiday in Lahore schools on August 26

Schools across Punjab's provincial capital, Lahore, will remain closed on Monday, August 26, in observance of the urs (death anniversary) of the Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, authorities announced on Friday.
An official notification stated that all public and private schools in Lahore will observe a holiday on the occasion of the urs.
The event is marked annually with three days of ceremonies, beginning tomorrow (Saturday) at the shrine of the revered saint, known as Data Darbar.
Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, a Persian Sufi and scholar from the 11th century, was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan, in 990 AD during the Ghaznavid Empire. He later settled in Lahore, where he spread the spirit of brotherhood through Sufism and eventually passed away.
Every year, hundreds of devotees, including religious scholars and Sufis, gather at Data Darbar—the largest Sufi shrine in South Asia—to participate in the urs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
