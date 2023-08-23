Terrorists, their abettors to be hunted down till surrender to state, says Pakistan Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said the COAS expressed it during his visit to Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district where six brave soldiers were martyred on Tuesday while fighting against terrorists.

Upon arrival, COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

Gen Asim Munir also interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism.

“Shuhdas [martyrs] are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.