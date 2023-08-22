Six Pakistani soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in South Waziristan ambush

RAWALPINDI – Six soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in in general area of Asman Manza in South Waziristan, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

“On 22 August 2023, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” read a statement issued by the ISPR.

However, during intense exchange of fire, six Pakistani soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

It said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.