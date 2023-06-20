Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

PESHAWAR – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf from district Lakki Marwat and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullah from district Karak embraced martyrdom in the incident.

“The armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On June 11, three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an operation targeting a terrorist location in the general area of Miranshah in the same district.