Mastermind of Peshawar mosque attack killed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – A hardcore terrorist, who was involved in several attack in Pakistan, was killed in Afghanistan under mysterious circumstances.

Reports said Sarbakaf Mohmand was former commander of the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), which had merged into the TTP. His murder came as the militant groups were hit by internal conflict. His death is also being described as an outcome of the internal conflict.

For several days, social media was abuzz with reports that Mohmand was poisoned by unidentified persons and was undergoing medical treatment within Afghanistan.

Sarbakaf Mohmand's killing marks a significant development in the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region.

The most-wanted terrorist was also involved in spreading hatred against Pakistan on social media. He had masterminded a deadly attack inside a mosque at the Peshawar Police Lines.