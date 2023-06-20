Srha Asghar treats fans with new dance video 

KARACHI - Lollywood actress Srha Asghar is a force to be reckoned with whether it is acting, dress choices, or mommy duties.

This time around, the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva has shared a video on Instagram, leaving fans amused with her killer dance moves.

Wearing a summer dress of light yellow colour, she looks stunning as she moves to “Jo ma raat hu to tu Khawab ha”.

On the work front, Asghar has received praise for her performance in Khoat, Waada, Zindaan, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat and Ek Sitam Aur.