Search

Lifestyle

Srha Asghar's funny take on parenthood leaves netizens in giggles

Noor Fatima 11:55 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Srha Asghar's funny take on parenthood leaves netizens in giggles
Source: Srha Asghar (Instagram)

Lollywood's accomplished actress Srha Asghar is a force to be reckoned with whether it is acting, sartorial choices, or mommy duties.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay diva has a knack for sharing rare glimpses into her private and professional life with her million followers on Instagram. Being the mother of a princely-looking son, the Aakhir Kab Tak actress often shared beautiful details from her pregnancy to her son's birth and her post-delivery life. With yet another video of the couple's sweet yet dramatic life change, Asghar shared how the duo is dealing with it.

Asghar tied the knot with Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Ehaan, last year.

 In the viral video, the Babban Khala Ki Betiyan actress was twinning with her husband in a white outfit, seemingly chilling. However, the scene cuts to the parents-of-one counting baby diapers like money.

The Ek Sitam Aur star's reel received a positive response with more than 24K likes. 

On the work front, Asghar has received praise for her performance in Khoat, Waada, Zindaan, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat and Ek Sitam Aur.

Srha Asghar’s workout video during pregnancy goes viral

Lifestyle

Hasan Raheem's latest song 'Nautanki' leaves fans unimpressed

05:43 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir leaves Indian rapper Badshah amused as she channels 'Emily in Paris'

04:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans awestruck in Punjabi avatar while shooting for ad

05:46 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

04:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Iqra Aziz's beach photos take the internet by storm

10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed's Australian vacation pictures take the internet by storm

06:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Mathira’s new bold workout video breaks the internet

11:44 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: