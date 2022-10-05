Srha Asghar’s workout video during pregnancy goes viral

04:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Srha Asghar’s workout video during pregnancy goes viral
Source: Srha Asghar (Instagram)
Rising star Srha Asghar is expecting her first baby with her husband  Lala Umer. However, her pregnancy did not impair her from following a regular fitness regime.

The Aakhir Kab Tak actress shared her fitness journey during pregnancy in a video that showed her doing various kinds of exercises.

Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy 08:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

Congratulations are in order to for Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer, who are expecting their first child. The new ...

