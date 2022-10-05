Srha Asghar’s workout video during pregnancy goes viral

Rising star Srha Asghar is expecting her first baby with her husband Lala Umer. However, her pregnancy did not impair her from following a regular fitness regime.

The Aakhir Kab Tak actress shared her fitness journey during pregnancy in a video that showed her doing various kinds of exercises.

Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

