05:23 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Israeli settlers desecrate historic Palestinian mosque (VIDEO)
Source: Screengrabs of Twitter video
LONDON – Israeli settlers have desecrated a historic mosque 30 kilometres south of Jerusalem in the Palestinian city of Hebron in the West Bank.

Israel continuous to advance its plans for illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move has received wide criticism from several Muslim and European countries.

The incident of desecration occurred at the Ibrahimi Mosque where Israeli settlers were allowed to enter to celebrate a Jewish festival, Talmudic.

A video shared by the Middle East Monitor shows Jewish people playing music and dancing inside the sacred place.

Social media users have lambasted the Jewish for disrespecting the mosque. 

