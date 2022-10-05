Sabeeka Imam turns up temperature with new bold seflie
Sabeeka Imam is the most popular and beautiful model in Pakistan. She has been well-known in the world of modelling for a while now and continues to cement her position in the fashion vicinity.
The supermodel is not only known for her modelling but also for her exceptional selfie game. Recently, she posted a picture with a cute caption that has caught the attention of millions of fans.
'Felt cute...but it's a daily kinda thing ☀️', captioned the supermodel.
On the work front, Sabeeka was praised for her work in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.
