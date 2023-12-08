Pakistani celebs dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest

As the 10-day celebration of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival draws to a close at The Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah, the star-studded event continues to captivate its A-list attendees.

Elevating the glamour of the occasion, Hollywood luminaries such as Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Michelle Williams, Freida Pinto, Joel Kinnaman, Paz Vega, Sofia Vergara, and Baz Luhrmann graced the event. Representing Pakistan, renowned actors Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir were also in attendance, adding to the global star power at the festival.

While Mahira and Ahad are yet to share details from the Red Sea Film Festival, glimpses of their presence have circulated on social media. Posing alongside Oscar-winning star Andrew Garfield and Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, the Bin Roye co-stars showcased their elegance in dark ensembles, with Ahad looking dapper in navy attire on the red carpet.

Humayun Saeed took to Instagram to share his joy at catching a film from his favourite director, Michael Mann, during the festival. Expressing gratitude for the organizers' hospitality, warmth, and love, Saeed described the festival as a fantastic platform for connecting with artists from around the world.

The actor showcased his impeccable style in various outfits, including a brown suit paired with a blue button-down by Amir Khan Couture and an all-white ensemble featuring a traditional kurta and pyjama. Through Instagram Stories, Saeed credited his stylist Rao Ali Khan for curating his sophisticated looks and enhancing his presence at the Red Sea Film Festival.

The festival's winners were revealed on Thursday, with Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn's "In Flames" securing the prestigious Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film. Sharing his excitement in a video message on Instagram, Kahn expressed his gratitude to the jury, programmers, and all supporters of the film. He emphasized the significance of this achievement for Pakistani cinema and independent filmmakers, extending congratulations to his dedicated cast and the collaborative effort behind the film.