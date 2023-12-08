Pakistani celebs dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest

As the 10-day celebration of the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival draws to a close at The Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah, the star-studded event continues to captivate its A-list attendees.
Elevating the glamour of the occasion, Hollywood luminaries such as Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Michelle Williams, Freida Pinto, Joel Kinnaman, Paz Vega, Sofia Vergara, and Baz Luhrmann graced the event. Representing Pakistan, renowned actors Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir were also in attendance, adding to the global star power at the festival.
While Mahira and Ahad are yet to share details from the Red Sea Film Festival, glimpses of their presence have circulated on social media. Posing alongside Oscar-winning star Andrew Garfield and Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, the Bin Roye co-stars showcased their elegance in dark ensembles, with Ahad looking dapper in navy attire on the red carpet.
Humayun Saeed took to Instagram to share his joy at catching a film from his favourite director, Michael Mann, during the festival. Expressing gratitude for the organizers' hospitality, warmth, and love, Saeed described the festival as a fantastic platform for connecting with artists from around the world.
The actor showcased his impeccable style in various outfits, including a brown suit paired with a blue button-down by Amir Khan Couture and an all-white ensemble featuring a traditional kurta and pyjama. Through Instagram Stories, Saeed credited his stylist Rao Ali Khan for curating his sophisticated looks and enhancing his presence at the Red Sea Film Festival.
The festival's winners were revealed on Thursday, with Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn's "In Flames" securing the prestigious Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film. Sharing his excitement in a video message on Instagram, Kahn expressed his gratitude to the jury, programmers, and all supporters of the film. He emphasized the significance of this achievement for Pakistani cinema and independent filmmakers, extending congratulations to his dedicated cast and the collaborative effort behind the film.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
