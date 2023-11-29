Search

'In Flames' wins Mannheim-Heidelberg Prize

04:43 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
'In Flames' wins Mannheim-Heidelberg Prize
Pakistan's entry for the Oscars' international feature category, "In Flames," has clinched the International Newcomer Award at the 72nd International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg. This achievement precedes its participation in the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, beginning on Thursday.

Zarrar Kahn's horror-drama "In Flames" made history earlier in May by becoming the second Pakistani film in 43 years to be featured in Directors' Fortnight, a parallel event to the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Recently, the film had an independent release at Karachi's Atrium Cinemas, originally scheduled for a 12-day run and later extended until November 9. "In Flames" has also been showcased at various international film festivals, including Toronto, Busan, Sitges, Sao Paulo, and Pingyao.

The International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg announced on its website, "The main prize of 30,000 euros, the International Newcomer Award, went to In Flames by Pakistani director Zarrar Kahn, who accepted the award in person." The film is described as a gripping social portrait, portraying the struggles of a young female student against patriarchal power structures in Pakistan and the demons of her family history.

The jury, consisting of Elisa Schlott, Denis Dercourt, and Goran Stolevski, stated, "Our award goes to a filmmaker who manages to shift and play with the genre while maintaining a connection both to his audience as well as his protagonist throughout the film. The main character is a young woman who is allowed to be both brave and fragile, and she is brought to life through a wonderful debut performance that complements the mise-en-scene."

The film, written and directed by award-winning Canadian-Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn and produced by Anam Abbas, has resonated with audiences globally, especially women who have connected with the characters' universal struggles.

"In Flames" has been submitted as Pakistan's official entry under the Foreign Language Film category for the 96th Academy Awards next year.

