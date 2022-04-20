Arifa Siddiqui makes singing comeback with husband
Arifa Siddiqui is a popular Pakistani actress and singer who has worked for Pakistani television as an actor and singer in the 1980s and 1990s.
The beautiful actress has been praised for her acting skills and beautiful looks. Her popular dramas include Fishaar, Dehleez, Ainak Wala Jin, Comedy theatre, Miraat Ul Uroos, Shahla Kot and Inkaar.
Now, Arifa has made a comeback with her husband Tabeer Ali as they released the classical song Kuch Bhi Nahi. Her vocal and acting prowess can be seen in the beautiful song and needless to say, the love ballad is a visual and audio treat.
The song has been composed and produced by her husband Tabeer Ali. Ali also sang it with her and they both are looking good in the video.
The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and Arifa's comeback has been loved by her fan following.
Shabbir Jan, wife Fareeda talk about upcoming ... 08:17 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Verteran Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances ...
