Shabbir Jan, wife Fareeda talk about upcoming projects and controversies

Verteran Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his career.

This time around, the Pehli Si Mohabbat actor sat down for a candid interview with Naumaan Ijaz on the talk show “G Sarkar” and indulged in a discussion revolving around his upcoming projects, various controversies, and much more.

Shabbir and his wife Fareeda delved it details about various topics including his viral dance video on the popular song Munni Badnam Hui.

The Cheekh actor stated that Rubina Ashraf is a great friend and he did it for the love of his friends. Also, it was a celebration and everyone was enjoying the wedding. Ijaz quipped that he thoroughly enjoyed the dance performance.

Furthermore, Shabbir also briefly discussed the much-hyped controversy with morning show host Nida Yasir. He revealed that Nida asked him a question about flirtation, and after his reply, she declared his answer was false.

So, Shabbir had expressed his dislike and left the show. Talking about the show, he added “it was a stupid segment, you should know with whom you are talking and what exactly are you asking”

On the work front, Shabbir Jan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Hadiq Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles.