Shabbir Jan, wife Fareeda talk about upcoming projects and controversies
Share
Verteran Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his career.
This time around, the Pehli Si Mohabbat actor sat down for a candid interview with Naumaan Ijaz on the talk show “G Sarkar” and indulged in a discussion revolving around his upcoming projects, various controversies, and much more.
Shabbir and his wife Fareeda delved it details about various topics including his viral dance video on the popular song Munni Badnam Hui.
The Cheekh actor stated that Rubina Ashraf is a great friend and he did it for the love of his friends. Also, it was a celebration and everyone was enjoying the wedding. Ijaz quipped that he thoroughly enjoyed the dance performance.
Furthermore, Shabbir also briefly discussed the much-hyped controversy with morning show host Nida Yasir. He revealed that Nida asked him a question about flirtation, and after his reply, she declared his answer was false.
So, Shabbir had expressed his dislike and left the show. Talking about the show, he added “it was a stupid segment, you should know with whom you are talking and what exactly are you asking”
On the work front, Shabbir Jan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dobara co-starring Hadiq Kiani and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles.
Shabbir Jan’s dance video breaks the internet 02:00 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has won hearts of the fans with his stunning dance moves at a wedding ceremony. In a viral ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Here's the winners of Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 openers11:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Olympic Association organises online doping workshop10:58 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani consumers to face slow internet on April 21, here’s why10:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022