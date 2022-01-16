Shabbir Jan’s dance video breaks the internet

Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan has won hearts of the fans with his stunning dance moves at a wedding ceremony.

In a viral video, Shabir Jan can be seen grooving at a Bollywood song “Munni Badnam Hoi” at Minna Tariq’s wedding ceremony. He dances his heart out on the Bollywood song.

Right after the video started making round son social media, the audience was quick enough to respond.

Shabbir Jan is a Pakistani television actor who has appeared in many TV drama serials, such as Wafa, Makan, Andata, Survival of a Woman, Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya, Umrao Jaan and many others. He started working as a TV actor in the late 1970s. Shabbir Jan won three times PTV Best Actor award. He has been a nominee once for the Best Actor award in the Lux Style Awards in 2010.