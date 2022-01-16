Saudi Arabia restricts Umrah repetition for foreign pilgrims amid rising Covid cases

RIYADH – The Saudi Arabian authorities have updated the COVID-19 advisory for overseas pilgrims as the kingdom is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Reports in international media said authorities in Kingdom have restricted the repetition of Umrah for foreign pilgrims, only allowing them to perform it three times during a month-long stay amid concerns over rising cases of the novel disease.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that foreign pilgrims are allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for 30 days but have to meet requirements imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It also added that the overseas pilgrims traveling to Kingdom to perform Umrah have to be aged 12 and above and must be fully inoculated with vaccines approved by Kingdom.

As the world facing another wave of deadly covid infections fueled by the omicron variant, Saudi Arabia re-imposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October. Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic in October 2020.