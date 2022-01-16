Saudi Arabia restricts Umrah repetition for foreign pilgrims amid rising Covid cases
Web Desk
02:06 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Saudi Arabia restricts Umrah repetition for foreign pilgrims amid rising Covid cases
Share

RIYADH – The Saudi Arabian authorities have updated the COVID-19 advisory for overseas pilgrims as the kingdom is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Reports in international media said authorities in Kingdom have restricted the repetition of Umrah for foreign pilgrims, only allowing them to perform it three times during a month-long stay amid concerns over rising cases of the novel disease.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that foreign pilgrims are allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for 30 days but have to meet requirements imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It also added that the overseas pilgrims traveling to Kingdom to perform Umrah have to be aged 12 and above and must be fully inoculated with vaccines approved by Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for ... 06:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has abolished 14 day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims. Pilgrims wishing to ...

As the world facing another wave of deadly covid infections fueled by the omicron variant, Saudi Arabia re-imposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October. Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic in October 2020.

More From This Category
Top paediatrician Dr Salahuddin succumbs to ...
03:17 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Indian minister promises to construct roads ...
01:29 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia ...
12:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman contracts coronavirus
11:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Pakistan bans in-flight meals on domestic ...
10:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
Hostage-taker who demanded release of Dr Aafia ...
09:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shabbir Jan’s dance video breaks the internet
02:00 PM | 16 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr