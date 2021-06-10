Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated people in province

LAHORE – The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has prepared recommendations regarding newer restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.

Reports in local media suggest that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting, in which officials mulled blocking of SIM cards of those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel Covid-19.

The officials also suggested several recommendations regarding the vaccination supply chain, NIMS data entry issues, and SOPs on vaccination. The provincial health officials also considered restricting the entry of unvaccinated citizens to shopping malls, restaurants, parks, and public offices.

Secretary P&SHD chaired an interactive session with all Deputy Commissioner of Punjab on the current Covid-19 Vaccination Drive. During the meeting, different queries regarding the vaccination supply chain, NIMS data entry issues and SOPs on vaccination were discussed pic.twitter.com/RABPL5ZACT — Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (@PSHDept) June 9, 2021

PTI stalwart and provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, while speaking on the occasion, said that the protection of citizens from Covid-19 is the main priority of the Punjab government. Only a vaccine can end the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.

On Wednesday, authorities announced to open walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide.