Covid-19: Pakistan reports 58 deaths, 1,853 new cases in past 24 hours
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 58 deaths, 1,853 new cases in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 58 deaths and 1,853 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the tally of confirmed cases stands at 471,335 while the death toll surged to 9,874.

The total active cases in Pakistan stand at 39,329.

At least 1,643 patients recovered from the novel disease over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered patients to 422,132.

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 210,241 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 135,665 in Punjab, 57,215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,117 in Islamabad, 18,075 in Balochistan, 8,172 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,850 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,469 in Sindh, 1,602 in KP, 404 in Islamabad, 216 in Azad Kashmir, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

National Positivity Ratio dropped to 5.57% on December 27.

Abbottabad ranks first with the highest positivity ratio of 25.53% followed by Karachi at 13.56% and Faisalabad at 10.14%.

A total of 33,270 tests were conducted across the country during the 24 hours while 6,557,112 samples have been tested thus far.

