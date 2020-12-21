Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator collapses at Abbottabad hospital
Share
PESHAWAR – A coronavirus patient died in Abbottabad's Ayub Medical Complex after the ventilator supporting her collapsed on Monday.
The 57-year-old female patient had been under treatment for the past three days, Express Tribune reported.
As the relatives of the deceased staged protest against the poor management of the hospital, the doctors responsible reportedly escaped from the medical facility.
Security of the hospital has been tightened following the protest in order to avoid any untoward situation.
The protesters have demanded the provincial government to take notice of the incident.
The incident happened days after six patient passed away at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) due to delay in supply of oxygen to the COVID-19 patients.
-
- Haier’s 12.12 sale comes to a fantastic end!06:11 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Haier patents its AC’s innovative self cleaning technology06:10 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator collapses at Abbottabad ...05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani ...04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Jannat Mirza hits 12mn followers on TikTok02:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Neelam Muneer thanks fans after coronavirus recovery11:21 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Here's 3-year-old Imran Khan with his family04:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020