Female COVID-19 patient dies after ventilator collapses at Abbottabad hospital

05:58 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – A coronavirus patient died in Abbottabad's Ayub Medical Complex after the ventilator supporting her collapsed on Monday. 

The 57-year-old female patient had been under treatment for the past three days, Express Tribune reported.  

As the relatives of the deceased staged protest against the poor management of the hospital, the doctors responsible reportedly escaped from the medical facility. 

Security of the hospital has been tightened following the protest in order to avoid any untoward situation. 

The protesters have demanded the provincial government to take notice of the incident. 

The incident happened days after six patient passed away at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) due to delay in supply of oxygen to the COVID-19 patients. 

