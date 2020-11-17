PDM to hold Peshawar rally on Nov 22 despite govt restriction on gatherings

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold Peshawar rally on November 22, 2020, despite government announcement in wake of new coronavirus cases.

As per the media coordinator for the PDM, Abdul Jalil Jan, The PDM's November 22 rally in Peshawar will be held as per schedule as we cannot let the government hide behind the ongoing pandemic

In an address after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Monday, Prime Minister Imran had urged the nation to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), warning that authorities have observed that infections in Pakistan have quadrupled in the first half of November.

The government announced cancelling the all-party gathering and rallies. In wake of the current spike, the premier also cancelled the inauguration ceremony of Rashakai economic zone scheduled on coming Saturday.

"We reviewed the rising cases of the COVID-19 and the second wave," he had said, warning that infections in the entire world, especially Europe and America, were rising rapidly.

"The chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan told us that the coronavirus spread significantly after the election campaigns," he had said.

PM also reiterates the government feared that not following SOPs would lead to the same situation on hospitals as we have seen back in June this year. He also states pandemic as a test for our country and for the entire world.