PM Imran cancels Rashakai Economic Zone inauguration amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled the inauguration of Rashkai Economic Zone in the public interest as coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

KPK Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (CM) on Information Kamran Khan Bangash informed the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Government asked the opposition to cancel their public meetings in the larger public interest as we cannot afford a complete lockdown and precautions must be taken, he added.

NCC discussed the overall situation of the corona pandemic and preventive steps against it, the special assistant to the KP CM added.

He said during the first week of October the ratio of corona positive cases was 1.7% that had now hiked to nearly 7 per cent.

Giving a comparison, he said eight deaths were reported daily on the basis in the first half of October, but now 25 deaths were being reported on an average. Pakistan had entered into the second wave of the corona pandemic.

NCC decided the imposition of ban on all the public gatherings and public meetings to stop the spread of corona and save the lives of the people.