Pakistan purchases 30m coronavirus vaccine doses from China

Web Desk
06:00 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday purchased over 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China that will arrive in the country soon to stem the spread of deadly virus in the country.

Pakistan purchased 30.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from three Chinese firms. The country to procure 20 million jabs of single-dose Covid vaccine from CanSino besides 5.5 million doses from Sinopharm and 5 million from Sinovac.

600,000 coronavirus vaccine doses arrived

Separately, two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes carrying over 600,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

PIA spokesperson said that two PIA flights (PK6852 and PK6853) carrying over 600,000 coronavirus vaccine doses landed in Islamabad. In addition, a third flight will also reach Islamabad from China by 10pm today, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) special plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China arrived in Pakistan on Saturday. The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China.

