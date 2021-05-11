24 Covid-19 patients 'escape' from quarantine in Peshawar
01:01 PM | 11 May, 2021
24 Covid-19 patients 'escape' from quarantine in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – As many as twenty-four Covid-19 patients were reported to have escaped from an isolation center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

According to the sources, all of the patients reached Peshawar from Sharjah via private airlines and were kept in the Peshawar Police Hospital after tested positive for the novel virus.

The patients were kept in the quarantine facility as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

According to some reports, the staff of the hospital is said to be responsible for the negligence as they allowed all passengers to leave the quarantine facility.

Following the news break on mainstream media, Pakistan’s top monitoring body took action and directed the hospital administration to bring back all passengers at the earliest.

MS Peshawar Police hospital Dr. Niaz Muhammad while speaking with a press reporter told that 21 passengers were brought back to the hospital while they search for three others is still underway.

