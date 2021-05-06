Pakistani man dies trying to flee quarantine in Turkey
Pakistani man dies trying to flee quarantine in Turkey
ISTANBUL – A Pakistani man died in Istanbul's Maltepe district on Sunday when he was fleeing the student dormitory where he had been quarantined. He was using a bedsheet to flee the facility when he fell from the sixth floor.

Ali Muhtar, who was suspected to have caught coronavirus after he was released from prison, was quarantined at Maltepe Mimar Sinan student dormitory until completion of his immigration procedures.

He hung from the window of his room on the 12th floor holding on to curtains and sheets he had tied together to make a rope on May 2, his second day in quarantine. 

Thirty-six years old Ali managed to go down to the sixth floor and then fell from a height of 25 metres (82 feet) when his body weight tore the sheets. 

The dormitory staff reported the incident to health and police authorities. Medical teams pronounced Ali dead and his body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute after police and prosecutor's examination at the scene.

Turkey has quarantined some Covid-19 patients or those suspected of carrying the virus in its dormitories without any charge since March 2020 when the pandemic arrived in the country.

