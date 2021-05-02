Pakistani sailor sneaks into Australia in COVID-19 quarantine breach
Web Desk
07:23 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistani sailor sneaks into Australia in COVID-19 quarantine breach
Share

MELBOURNE – A search is underway for a Pakistani national who who jumped off a livestock ship and snuck into Australia in a huge Covid-19 quarantine breach, according to reports in international media.

The man and his crew were ordered to stay aboard their cargo ship, Polaris 3, moored in North Townsville, Queensland. But the man leaped off the ship and into a white van before disappearing 

The ship's remaining crew have since asked to be left off and want to apply for asylum in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian Border Force is frantically searching for the Pakistani crew member who remains on the run 24 hours after he jumped overboard. 

The ship left Huanghua in China on April 12 with hundreds of livestock onboard and spent 17 days at sea before it arrived in Townsville on Thursday.

Around 37 crew members are still on the board the ship, which had been given clearance to leave the port.

The Polaris 3 is a livestock carrier that was built in 2008 and is sailing under the flag of Panama.

Jimmy Shergill booked for COVID-19 lockdown ... 01:51 PM | 29 Apr, 2021

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill and National Award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 booked for flouting ...

More From This Category
Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of ...
06:42 PM | 2 May, 2021
All brick kilns in Punjab converted to zig-zag ...
06:14 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movement from ...
05:30 PM | 2 May, 2021
Osama bin Laden: Why did US bury al-Qaeda chief ...
05:00 PM | 2 May, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf dances with niece, video goes ...
02:43 PM | 2 May, 2021
Medical student ends life after failing final ...
02:21 PM | 2 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr