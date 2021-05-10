Covid-19: Punjab to announce SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr in order to slow the spread of coronavirus as the country is facing a third wave of the pandemic.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

It has also been decided that strict precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance will be implemented.

Law Minister Raja Basharat on the occasion said that all possible steps were being taken to curb the coronavirus in the province in the light of the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He feared that the non-implementation of SOPs caused a surge in cases of coronavirus.

He urged people to adopt preventive measures during the lockdown in order to help the government in its efforts to control the pandemic.

He directed that the plan for security and traffic arrangements on the occasion of 'Chand Raat' and Eid be finalized.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the process of vaccination in Punjab was in full swing, adding that more than 100,000 people were being administered jabs daily.