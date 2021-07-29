Pakistan receives 3 million Moderna covid vaccine doses from US

ISLAMABAD - The United States on Wednesday sent three million more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistan for distribution to the public.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said that the vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF.

The supply of the vaccine is part of the 80 million doses the United States is sharing with the world, delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

1/3 Today, the United States was pleased to donate three million doses of the life-saving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people. These vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/2hGC0Vgv25 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) July 29, 2021

US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler handed over the doses to Special Assistant to PM no Health Dr Faisal Sultan at a ceremony.

“We are here today because we share a common goal – supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines for the populations that need them the most,” said Aggeler on the occasion.

“The arrival of these three million doses is in addition to the 2.5 million doses the United States donated earlier this month to the people of Pakistan. These vaccines, which come from our own domestic vaccine supply, are a clear demonstration of President Biden’s promise – and our promises kept – to stand with the people of Pakistan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

The US has delivered more than $50 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this month, the US government provided 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Pakistani people, for a total of 5.5 million doses from the United States’ own vaccine supply.

Separately, the United States through USAID has contributed $2 billion to support COVAX, making the United States the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access. Pakistan has received 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since May as part of the COVAX effort.