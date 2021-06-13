Pakistan logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 13 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 56 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,239 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,689 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 941,170.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,610 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 877,191. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 42,290, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 percent.

At least 327,604 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,926 in Punjab 135,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,099 in Islamabad, 26,201 in Balochistan, 19,756 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,707 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,501 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,236 in Sindh, 4,216 in KP, 771 in Islamabad, 563 in Azad Kashmir, 294 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 36,368 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,818,036 since the first case was reported.

