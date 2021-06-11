Budget 2021-22: Rs100 billion allocated to tackle Covid, natural disasters

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed Rs100 billion for exigencies related to Covid-19 and other natural disasters in Budget 201-22.

Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the third budget of the PTI government in National Assembly on Friday.

Tarin said $1.1 billion will be spent on importing COVID-19 vaccine besides providing funding for local production of anti Covid vaccine.

He said it is estimated that over 100 million people will be vaccinated by June next year.

Sharing details about Universal Health Coverage, he said that the scheme will be rolled out further in collaboration with the provinces. He added every household will be provided with a Sehat-Card.

He said that the health insurance program launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government a few years ago has transformed the lives of low-income groups who are now availing free-of-cost hospitalization services from the leading public and private hospitals.