Budget 2021-22: Pakistan earmarks ‘historic’ Rs91 billion for water security

07:50 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has allocated Rs91 billion in Budget 2021-22 for ensuring water security in Pakistan as the country facing challenges of global warming.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while delivering budget speech said a total of Rs91 billion are proposed in the budget for ensuring water security, excluding hydel energy generation projects.

He said that Rs57 billion are being allocated for Dasu Hydropower project, Rs23 billion for Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Rs6 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs14 billion for Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

The ruling PTI has termed it a historic budget allocated for water security in the country. It said that the Imran Khan-led government was taking steps for next generations.

