Budget 2021-22: Pakistan earmarks ‘historic’ Rs91 billion for water security
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has allocated Rs91 billion in Budget 2021-22 for ensuring water security in Pakistan as the country facing challenges of global warming.
Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while delivering budget speech said a total of Rs91 billion are proposed in the budget for ensuring water security, excluding hydel energy generation projects.
He said that Rs57 billion are being allocated for Dasu Hydropower project, Rs23 billion for Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Rs6 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs14 billion for Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.
ڈیمز کے لئے ایک تاریخ ساز بجٹ مختص کیا گیا ہے۔ بلا شبہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں اگلی نسلوں کے لئے اقدامات کئے جا رہے ہیں نہ کہ صرف اگلے الیکشن کے لئے۔ #عوامی_ترقیاتی_بجٹ pic.twitter.com/9KqWtWdDJL— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 11, 2021
The ruling PTI has termed it a historic budget allocated for water security in the country. It said that the Imran Khan-led government was taking steps for next generations.
Shaukat Tarin unveils Rs8 trillion Budget 2021-22 04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the Federal Budget 2021-22 amid ruckus by ...
- Saudi women can now live on their own without male guardian approval09:53 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021 – Pakistan withdraws proposed tax on internet data usage09:50 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: Every household to get Rs500,000 interest free ...09:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: Pakistan allocates handsome funds to wrestle with ...09:12 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
-
- Here’s how ‘detective’ Muneeb Butt caught a thief (VIDEO)03:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Maya Ali all set to launch her clothing line02:27 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Riz Ahmed wishes to change Hollywood's representation of Muslims05:30 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021