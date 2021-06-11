Budget 2021-22: Pakistan earmarks ‘historic’ Rs91 billion for water security

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has allocated Rs91 billion in Budget 2021-22 for ensuring water security in Pakistan as the country facing challenges of global warming.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while delivering budget speech said a total of Rs91 billion are proposed in the budget for ensuring water security, excluding hydel energy generation projects.

He said that Rs57 billion are being allocated for Dasu Hydropower project, Rs23 billion for Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Rs6 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs14 billion for Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

ڈیمز کے لئے ایک تاریخ ساز بجٹ مختص کیا گیا ہے۔ بلا شبہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں اگلی نسلوں کے لئے اقدامات کئے جا رہے ہیں نہ کہ صرف اگلے الیکشن کے لئے۔ #عوامی_ترقیاتی_بجٹ pic.twitter.com/9KqWtWdDJL — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 11, 2021

The ruling PTI has termed it a historic budget allocated for water security in the country. It said that the Imran Khan-led government was taking steps for next generations.