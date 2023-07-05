Pakistan notifies increase in pensions for retired govt employees

ISLAMABAD — The Ministry of finance has notified increase in pensions to the all civil pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from defence estimates as well as retired armed forces personnel and civil armed forces personnel.

According to the notification issued by finance division increase in pension at 17.5pc will also be admissible to the pensioners who would retire on or after 1st, July, 2023.

It was further said that increase in pension will not be admissible on special additional pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement orderly allowance.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal govt had already announced increase in pension in Finance Bill 2023-24.

Finance Minister in his budget speech in National Assembly announced 17.5% increase in pension of the retired government employees.