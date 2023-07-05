Search

PakistanBusiness

Pakistan notifies increase in pensions for retired govt employees

Web Desk 08:53 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Pakistan notifies increase in pensions for retired govt employees
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD — The Ministry of finance has notified increase in pensions to the all civil pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from defence estimates as well as retired armed forces personnel and civil armed forces personnel.

According to the notification issued by finance division increase in pension at 17.5pc will also be admissible to the pensioners who would retire on or after 1st, July, 2023.

It was further said that increase in pension will not be admissible on special additional pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement orderly allowance.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal govt had already announced increase in pension in Finance Bill 2023-24.

Finance Minister in his budget speech in National Assembly announced 17.5% increase in pension of the retired government employees. 

Budget 2023-24 : Federal cabinet approves up to 35% increase in salaries of govt employees

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan arrests five nationals for taking up jobs in Israel

04:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan condemns Israeli raids, airstrikes in Palestinian territory

11:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Kabeer Naqvi appointed Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) chairman

10:00 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Islamophobic Quran desecration act

09:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Former Indian actress Sana Khan embraces motherhood

09:13 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: